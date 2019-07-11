Melbourne Cup Carnival

2019 Fast Facts

2019 Fast Facts

The Melbourne Cup Carnival fast facts

2 November – 9 November 2019

  • Attracts 300,000+ racegoers over four days.
  • Eight group one races
  • Hosted by the world’s largest member-based racing club – the Victoria Racing Club – with more than 30,000 members
  • A$447.6 million dollars of gross economic benefit injected into Victoria’s economy in 2018
  • Fashions on the Field began in 1962, with the 2018 prize pool totaling more than A$430,000
  • The Flemington Birdcage is a lavish temporary facility for corporate guests and VRC Members
  • 400 individual marquees at Flemington, with 26 in the Birdcage

Flemington fast facts: 

  • There are more than 16,000 rose bushes, requiring 1568 total hours of pruning labour
  • There are 18 staff in the gardens team
  • There are 185,000 sq metres of grass (excluding tracks)
  • Track-work each day in the lead up to the carnival involves up to 600 horses
  • There are 18 hectares of grass tracks, 4kms of sand track, 2.1kms pro-ride, 2.2kms Polytrack and a swimming pool. There are 9 tracks in total
