2019 Fast Facts

2 November – 9 November 2019
- Attracts 300,000+ racegoers over four days.
- Eight group one races
- Hosted by the world’s largest member-based racing club – the Victoria Racing Club – with more than 30,000 members
- A$447.6 million dollars of gross economic benefit injected into Victoria’s economy in 2018
- Fashions on the Field began in 1962, with the 2018 prize pool totaling more than A$430,000
- The Flemington Birdcage is a lavish temporary facility for corporate guests and VRC Members
- 400 individual marquees at Flemington, with 26 in the Birdcage
Flemington fast facts:
- There are more than 16,000 rose bushes, requiring 1568 total hours of pruning labour
- There are 18 staff in the gardens team
- There are 185,000 sq metres of grass (excluding tracks)
- Track-work each day in the lead up to the carnival involves up to 600 horses
- There are 18 hectares of grass tracks, 4kms of sand track, 2.1kms pro-ride, 2.2kms Polytrack and a swimming pool. There are 9 tracks in total