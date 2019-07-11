Melbourne Cup Carnival

2018 Food & Beverage in Numbers

2018 Food & Beverage in Numbers

What does it take to cater for 300,000+ race goers?

Food and beverage consumption in 2018:

There were 7 different catering companies contracted to the VRC during the 2018 Melbourne Cup Carnival including Peter Rowland Catering at Flemington which alone served the following over the 4 days to cater 300,000+ racegoers:

  • 9 tonnes of meat and poultry
  • 5.5 tonnes of seafood
  • 18,500 oysters
  • 52,000 points of the famed Peter Rowland chicken sandwiches
  • 95,000 party pies
  • 26,500 coffees
  • 30,000 bottles of red and white table wine
  • 57,000 bottles of Australian sparkling wine
  • 20,000 bottles of champagne
  • 308,000 units of beer
  • 93,000 units of spirits – RTD/free pour
  • 26,500 cocktails
  • 150 people each day dedicated to fridge filling
