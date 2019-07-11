2018 Food & Beverage in Numbers

Food and beverage consumption in 2018:
There were 7 different catering companies contracted to the VRC during the 2018 Melbourne Cup Carnival including Peter Rowland Catering at Flemington which alone served the following over the 4 days to cater 300,000+ racegoers:
- 9 tonnes of meat and poultry
- 5.5 tonnes of seafood
- 18,500 oysters
- 52,000 points of the famed Peter Rowland chicken sandwiches
- 95,000 party pies
- 26,500 coffees
- 30,000 bottles of red and white table wine
- 57,000 bottles of Australian sparkling wine
- 20,000 bottles of champagne
- 308,000 units of beer
- 93,000 units of spirits – RTD/free pour
- 26,500 cocktails
- 150 people each day dedicated to fridge filling