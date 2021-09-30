10 Speaks Racing. With Michael Felgate

Melbourne Cup Carnival

As we edge closer to another fantastic Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10, Michael Felgate brings all the latest news in horse-racing in the lead up to the race that stops a nation with new podcast, 10 Speaks Racing.

Available from today, Michael will bring all the highlights from the Spring Racing carnival to the listener so you can feel informed with the form. Who is red-hot, who is not and everything in between. Joining Michael is Form Expert David Gately and Group 1 Winning Jockey James Winks.

10 Speaks Racing is available to listen now with new episodes set to be released every Friday morning. Subscribe wherever you listen to podcasts or click here to listen now on 10 Play.

Don't miss a minute of the Melbourne Cup Carnival when it all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 30 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 2 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 4 November and Mackinnon Stakes Day on Saturday, 6 November, live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

