10 Gallops Towards November

Network 10 is thrilled to announce our stellar field of racing talent covering the 2019 Melbourne Cup Carnival this November.

Spearheading the coverage is Racing Host, renowned global racing expert Francesca Cumani.

Packed with racing experience, insight and passion, former trainer and the man responsible for making Black Caviar a household name, Peter Moody joins the 10 stable as Expert Commentator.

When it comes to analysing horse racing, there is no-one who understands the mechanics and intricacies of this great sport better than David “Gator” Gately. David will bring his wealth of knowledge to the screens as Form Expert.

Our Racing Reporters covering all the latest news from the mounting yard, stables and around the track are award-winning journalist Michael Felgate and 10 News First senior sports reporter, aka “Princess of the Punt”, Caty Price.

Presenter and thoroughbred racing devotee Brittany Taylor saddles up as Horseback Interviewer to talk to all the winning jockeys on their return to the winner’s yard.

With a multi-studio set-up across Flemington Racecourse, viewers will get unprecedented access to jockeys, trainers, owners, celebrities and of course all the fashions on the field over the Carnivals’ four days.

Studio 10, The Project, 10 News First and The Loop will broadcast live from the track.

Network 10’s head of sport, Matt White said: “We’ve locked in the best of the best racing experts to bring 10’s multi-platform coverage of the 2019 Melbourne Cup Carnival to life.

“With Francesca leading the way and Peter Moody, Gator and our new-look team of experienced reporters covering every move in The Mounting Yard and beyond, our racing coverage is in great hands. The punters won’t miss a thing!”

Back on 10 for the first time since 2001, this year’s live broadcast of the Melbourne Cup Carnival covers four huge days of racing – AAMI Victoria Derby Day, Kennedy Oaks Day, Seppelt Wines Stakes Day and of course the race that stops the nation, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements on 10’s Melbourne Cup Carnival team to come.