The Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour: Twin Hills
Sport
Twin Hills Stud in Central NSW boasts a rich history of champions and a longing desire to produce a Melbourne Cup champion
Extras
Melbourne Cup Carnival News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Meet The Team
Lexus Melbourne Cup Race of Dreams
Unsung Heroes
Unbelievable Moments
2021: The Winners Circle
Team 10 Exclusives
History of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour
Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour
Features
Stories From The Melbourne Cup Carnival
2022