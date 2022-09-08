Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Junee Joel
NC | Sport

The Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour attracts characters at every stop. In Junee, in Central NSW, we came across 13 year old Joel who can rattle off every winner of the Cup since 1960

