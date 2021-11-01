Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Lexus Melbourne Cup Press Conference - VRC Executives
Sport
Air Date: Mon 1 Nov 2021
We interview Victoria Racing Club (VRC) Chief Executive Officer Steve Rosich and VRC Executive General Manager Racing Leigh Jordon
Extras
Melbourne Cup Carnival News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Meet The Team
Lexus Melbourne Cup Race of Dreams
Unsung Heroes
Unbelievable Moments
2021: The Winners Circle
Team 10 Exclusives
History of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour
Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour
Features
Stories From The Melbourne Cup Carnival
2021