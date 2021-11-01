Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Lexus Melbourne Cup Press Conference - Kerrin McEvoy
Sport
Air Date: Mon 1 Nov 2021
We talk with three time Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey and jockey of Grand Promenade in the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup, Kerrin McEvoy
Extras
Melbourne Cup Carnival News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Meet The Team
Lexus Melbourne Cup Race of Dreams
Unsung Heroes
Unbelievable Moments
2021: The Winners Circle
Team 10 Exclusives
History of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour
Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour
Features
Stories From The Melbourne Cup Carnival
2021