Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival Group 1 Races
Sport
Air Date: Sat 6 Nov 2021
We look back at the eight big Group 1 races of the 2021 Carnival
Extras
Melbourne Cup Carnival News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Meet The Team
Lexus Melbourne Cup Race of Dreams
Unsung Heroes
Unbelievable Moments
2021: The Winners Circle
Team 10 Exclusives
History of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour
Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour
Features
Stories From The Melbourne Cup Carnival
2021