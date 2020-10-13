Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
The Amazing Race Australia
The Amazing Race Australia
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Survivor South Africa
Survivor South Africa
Featured TV Shows
The Amazing Race Australia
Hunted
The Real Love Boat
Shaun Micallef’s Brain Eisteddfod
Gogglebox
The Masked Singer Australia
Bachelor In Paradise US
Survivor South Africa
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Football
Bellator
Australia Cup
Sunday Hoops
A-League
Socceroos
Formula 1
View All Sports
Take A Look At The Real Love Boat
Have a sneak peek of the brand new series, The Real Love Boat. Sets sail on Wednesday, October 5 on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Rodger Corser Explains What The Traitors Is All About
Curiosity got the better of you? Rodger Corser can't let the cat out of the bag, but he can let slip a kitten or two. The Traitors is coming soon to 10 and 10 play on demand.
Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry? Is 10 play’s Latest True Crime Documentary Show That Will Leave You Shocked
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 4
The Goggleboxers are gobsmacked by a million dollar wedding and then make a hilarious trip to Snowflake Mountain.
View All Trending
Kids
Win
Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Unsung Hero: Scott Brodie and Mel Baker
Sport
Details
A former Police, and Naval Officer working through trauma
Add to my Shows
Share
Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
Calendar
Articles
More
Extras
3 mins
Interview: Denis Pagan
We talk to the winning trainer the day after the 2020 AAMI Victoria Derby
3 mins
Jye Mcneil and family
We catch up with Jye McNeil his family and team after his big win
2 mins
2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup: Recap
Our experts review the Big Race
5 mins
Interviews with the Twilight Payment team
The winning trainer, jockey and foreman
2 mins
Interview with Jye McNeil
Post race interview with 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey
3 mins
The Jockeys of the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup
All the riders for this year's Big Race
5 mins
Maykbe Diva and VRC Chairman Amanda Elliott
Makybe Diva and Amanda Elliott welcome The Melbourne Cup to Flemington for 2020
4 mins
The Race of Dreams
The field of legends
3 mins
Feature: Surprise Baby
The Horsham bush horse
17 mins
2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw
Find out which gate your horse is running from
Articles
2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival
The Melbourne Cup Carnival is one of the leading sporting events in the world, and now, more than ever, Australia needs something to celebrate.
Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion 2021
Find Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashion content right here on 10 play.
10 Speaks Racing. With Michael Felgate
Available Now. Only On 10 Speaks
Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour 2021
View the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour destinations below
Get In And Win!
Giddy Up Is Back In 2021
Damien Oliver Becomes A Six-Time Oaks Winner
Personal wins the Kennedy Oaks giving Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig their first G1 in their new partnership
Results: Kennedy Oaks Day 2020
All the results from the third day of the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Where Your Horse Placed In The 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup
Regardless of whether your sweep is $2, $5, or you’re a high-roller in a $10, we’ve got you covered
Veterinary Statement: Melbourne Cup
Racing Victoria's (RV) Executive General Manager – Integrity Services, Jamie Stier, has issued the following statement after the running of the Melbourne Cup at Flemington today
Twilight Payment The 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup Winner
Irish trainer, Joseph O'Brien has won his second Melbourne Cup
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
2020
More from 10