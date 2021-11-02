Winner of the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup

Upsetting the raging favourite, Verry Elleegant has won the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The six-year-old mare and jockey James McDonald gave an astonishing performance. Breaking away from favourite Incentivise on the straight to take out the cup by four lengths.

The win gave McDonald and trainer Chris Waller their very first Melbourne Cup.

Watch the interview here.

The victory has also broken a 160-year curse. Jumping from barrier 18, which until today was the only barrier to have never produced a winner, Verry Elleegant has made history. The champion horse is also the first mare to win the Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva 16 years ago.

Incentivise, who was the shortest-priced favourite ($2.80) since Phar Lap’s win in 1930, came in second as a shock to many punters.

Coming in third was Spanish Mission.