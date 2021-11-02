Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
CalendarArticles
More
Back

Winner of the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup

Winner of the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup

Verry Elleegant wins cup at the race that stops the nation.

Upsetting the raging favourite, Verry Elleegant has won the 2021 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

The six-year-old mare and jockey James McDonald gave an astonishing performance. Breaking away from favourite Incentivise on the straight to take out the cup by four lengths.

The win gave McDonald and trainer Chris Waller their very first Melbourne Cup.

Watch the interview here.

The victory has also broken a 160-year curse. Jumping from barrier 18, which until today was the only barrier to have never produced a winner, Verry Elleegant has made history. The champion horse is also the first mare to win the Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva 16 years ago.

Incentivise, who was the shortest-priced favourite ($2.80) since Phar Lap’s win in 1930, came in second as a shock to many punters.

Coming in third was Spanish Mission.

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival
NEXT STORY

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Advertisement

Related Articles

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Network 10's Broadcast Team Unveiled For The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

Australia’s most iconic sporting trophy concluded its journey through WA this week, with the Lexus Melbourne Cup visiting towns and communities from Perth to the Pilbara as part of the 20th annual Melbourne Cup Tour
Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

On a brisk winter’s morning in June, more than 100 people witnessed the reveal of dates and destinations for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

With 91 days to go until the $8 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) is pleased to have received 186 nominations for the ‘the race that stops a nation.
People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has officially kicked off, with the iconic trophy beginning its four-month journey this week, visiting a number of communities in regional New South Wales.