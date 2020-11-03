Where Your Horse Placed In The 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup

The office sweep for The Race That Stops The Nation is the only punt most of us have all year, with last place being just as important as first place. Regardless of whether your sweep is $2, $5, or you’re a high-roller in a $10, we’ve got you covered.
Twilight Payment won the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup, with Tiger Moth in 2nd, Prince of Arran in 3rd and The Chosen One finished 4th.
Avilius finished in last place, which will be a huge relief to all the deflated punters who drew the long-priced roughie and now get their cash back.
King Of Leogrance was scratched earlier this morning, so make sure you kept your receipt and ask for a refund from your sweep commissioner.
Full Results
1st - TWILIGHT PAYMENT
2nd - TIGER MOTH
3rd - PRINCE OF ARRAN
4th - THE CHOSEN ONE
5th - PERSAN
6th - SIR DRAGONET
7th - VERRY ELLEEGANT
8th - RUSSIAN CAMELOT
9th - FINCHE
10th - ASHRUN
11th - OCEANEX
12th - WARNING
13th - SURPRISE BABY
14th - MIAMI BOUND
15th - MASTER OF REALITY
16th - STEEL PRINCE
17th - ETAH JAMES
18th - VOW AND DECLARE
19th - MUSTAJEER
20th - STRATUM ALBION
21st - DASHING WILLOUGHBY
LAST – AVILIUS
DID NOT FINISH - ANTHONY VAN DYCK