Where Your Horse Placed In The 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup

Regardless of whether your sweep is $2, $5, or you’re a high-roller in a $10, we’ve got you covered

The office sweep for The Race That Stops The Nation is the only punt most of us have all year, with last place being just as important as first place. Regardless of whether your sweep is $2, $5, or you’re a high-roller in a $10, we’ve got you covered.

Twilight Payment won the 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup, with Tiger Moth in 2nd, Prince of Arran in 3rd and The Chosen One finished 4th.

Avilius finished in last place, which will be a huge relief to all the deflated punters who drew the long-priced roughie and now get their cash back.

King Of Leogrance was scratched earlier this morning, so make sure you kept your receipt and ask for a refund from your sweep commissioner.

Full Results

1st - TWILIGHT PAYMENT

2nd - TIGER MOTH

3rd - PRINCE OF ARRAN

4th - THE CHOSEN ONE

5th - PERSAN

6th - SIR DRAGONET

7th - VERRY ELLEEGANT

8th - RUSSIAN CAMELOT

9th - FINCHE

10th - ASHRUN

11th - OCEANEX

12th - WARNING

13th - SURPRISE BABY

14th - MIAMI BOUND

15th - MASTER OF REALITY

16th - STEEL PRINCE

17th - ETAH JAMES

18th - VOW AND DECLARE

19th - MUSTAJEER

20th - STRATUM ALBION

21st - DASHING WILLOUGHBY

LAST – AVILIUS

DID NOT FINISH - ANTHONY VAN DYCK

