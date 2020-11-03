Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Twilight Payment The 2020 Lexus Melbourne Cup Winner

Irish trainer, Joseph O'Brien has won his second Melbourne Cup

1. Twilight Payment 2. Tiger Moth 3. Prince of Arran

New father and jockey Jye McNeil said "There's too many emotions… It's a very big moment… Jess and the boy, Oakley, will be watching from home today, and unfortunately they couldn't be here… But I'm sure them, along with a lot of people, will be very proud. "To be able to get the opportunity from the Williams family to partner Twilight Payment today – not only them, but also Joseph O'Brien, who's done a fantastic job preparing him… Yeah, it's very overwhelming."

Tiger Moth, an early favourite came in strong towards the end to come in second, but Twilight Payment led from the start and held firmly. Prince of Arran has placed for a third consecutive year.

Twilight Payment has given owner Lloyd Williams, a seventh Melbourne Cup.

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival
