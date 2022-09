Bart Cummings claims two more Cups.

One of only five horses to win the Melbourne Cup more than once, Think Big began a lifelong love affair with racing for his owner Dato Tan Chin Nam.

Jockey Harry White was famously late into the mounting yard to ride Think Big before the 1975 Cup after taking a nap between races.

Think Big lived out his days at White’s Gisborne property.

