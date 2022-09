New Zealand-born galloper Rising Fast is the only horse to have won the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup in the same year. His spring of 1954 also included wins in the Turnbull Stakes and Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington.

Trainer was Ivan Tucker and the jockey was Jack Purtell.

