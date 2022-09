Rain Lover became the first horse in more than a century to win consecutive Melbourne Cups. Mick Robins was a Broken Hill miner and hobby trainer and defeated the powerhouse stables at the time to win not only two Melbourne Cups but a VRC Mackinnon Stakes, VRC Queen Elizabeth Stakes and many more feature races.

Jim Johnson was the jockey in both years.

