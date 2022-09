Trained by Harry Robinson and ridden by Ken Bracken, Poitrel won the 1920 Melbourne Cup

Poitrel joins Carbine and Archer as horses to have carried more than 10 stone (approximately 63kg) to win the Melbourne Cup. He was part of the first few crops born at the famous Arrowfield Stud and later retired to stallion duties there.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.