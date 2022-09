An Australian racing hero, Phar Lap lifted the spirits of a nation during the Great Depression, winning the 1930 Melbourne Cup and surviving an attempted shooting just days before the race. Phar Lap also won two Cox Plates before he travelled to America where he sadly died in suspicious circumstances.

Trained by Harry Telford and ridden by Jim Pike.

