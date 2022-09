Phar Lap’s great rival Nightmarch won the 1929 Melbourne Cup and became the first horse to win the Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup in the same year. Sired by the same sire as Phar Lap in Night Raid, Nightmarch had 69 race starts for 24 wins and finished second on a remarkable 18 occasions.

Trained by Alex McAulay with jockey Roy Reed on board.

