The Race of Dreams: Makybe Diva

Makybe Diva created history in 2005 as the first horse to win three Melbourne Cups, a feat unlikely to ever be matched.

The great mare also won a Cox Plate, Australian Cup and Sydney Cup during a 36-start career that saw her win 15 races and over $14 million in prizemoney.

She now lives at owner Tony Santic’s property outside Geelong.

Trained by David Hall in 2003 and Lee Freedman in 2004 and 2005. Glen Boss was the jockey for all three victories.

