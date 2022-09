A favourite among many, Let’s Elope won the Turnbull Stakes, Caulfield Cup, Mackinnon Stakes and Melbourne Cup all in the space of one month in the spring of 1991.

Inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame in 2012, Let’s Elope had to survive a tense protest to hold the 1991 Cup, ridden by jockey Steven King.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.