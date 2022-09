Bart Cummings makes it two in a row in 1966. Galilee was ridden by jockey John Miller.

Bred by New Zealand’s Trelawney Stud, Galilee was rated by Bart Cummings as one of the best horses he trained, able to handle all conditions and win Group 1 races from 1600m – 3200m.

2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and streamed on 10 play.