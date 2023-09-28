The Melbourne Cup Carnival Returns For 2023

Spring has sprung. And with beautiful weather, comes one of the leading sporting events in the world, and this year everyone has a ticket to the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival. It is event television at its finest.

The 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day Saturday 4 November, 2023

Regarded as one of the most prestigious days of spring racing, this is a must-see event for racing fans with four exceptional Group 1 races – the $2 million Kennedy Cantala, $1.5 million Coolmore Stud Stakes, $1 million TAB Empire Rose Stakes and the feature race the $2 million Penfolds Victoria Derby. This is thoroughbred racing at its very best.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw Saturday 4, November 2023

Coverage of the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Barrier Draw, where competitors receive their final positions in 'the race that stops a nation'.

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day Tuesday 7 November, 2023

This is the big one, on that famous Tuesday in November, the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup takes its rightful place as the centrepiece of the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.

The eyes of the world will be firmly focused on this most iconic of world leading Group 1 thoroughbred racing.

Be watching when yet again, a new chapter is written, another legend born and new dreams come true before your very eyes.

Kennedy Oaks Day Thursday 9 November, 2023

The tradition of Kennedy Oaks Day is beauty, femininity, style and grace. A thrilling day of racing awaits with the highlight is the $1 million Group 1 Kennedy Oaks, which will see the best three-year-old staying fillies battle for victory in the ultimate test of their staying credentials.

TAB Champions Stakes Day Saturday 11 November, 2023

The final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival - the TAB Champions Stakes Day is expected to attract the best local and international horses with three feature Group 1 races across 1200m, 1600m and 2000m.

There’s just so much going on, you really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week when the 2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast commences, live and free on 10 and streamed on 10 Play.

2023 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 and 10 Play