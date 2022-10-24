Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Tara Rushton - Sports Presenter and Journalist

Learn more about sports presenter and journalist, Tara Rushton.

Tara Rushton is an experienced presenter and host who leads the sport coverage on Network 10 and Paramount+.

Having worked within football and sport for over a decade, Tara is best known for hosting live game-day coverage of Isuzu UTE A-League Men, Liberty A-League Women, the CommonwealthBank Matildas and Socceroos.

Tara can also be seen on Network 10 hosting some of the biggest Sporting broadcast moments on the calendar including the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix and Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix.

After nearly a decade spent working across football, MotoGP, rugby league, UFC, The Back Page and Fox Sports News at Fox Sports Australia, Tara has become a highly regarded journalist and respected presenter in the sports media landscape.

In 2015, Rushton was nominated for an ASTRA award, for Most Outstanding Female Presenter.

When Tara’s not pitch or track side, she is park side with her sons Lenny and Harley.

Follow Tara on Twitter @TaraRushton and Instagram tararushton_

