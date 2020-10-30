TAB wants you to ‘Make a Date with Play’ via M&C Saatchi

SYDNEY, 29 October, 2020: The changes to the Australian sporting landscape this year have been tremendous due to all kinds of restrictions. The silver lining? A Spring 2020 sport and racing calendar to be rivalled by no other.

Traditionally a time of year synonymous with the Spring Racing Carnival, Spring 2020 is loaded with NRL and AFL Finals, a delayed NBA season, an NFL season kicking off in September, the MLB World Series in October – not to mention State of Origin Game 1 the day after the Melbourne Cup in November.

To help sports fans navigate a hectic sporting calendar, TAB is inviting Aussies to Make a Date with Play. The fully integrated campaign aims to excite Australian sports fans and fully connect them through technology and new live vision offerings so they never miss a moment.

TAB Hot Seats is a weekly show on TAB’s social channels that dives into the sporting calendar co-hosted by comedian Sam Simmons and Fox Sports sporting enthusiast and presenter Andrew Barnett. Hot Seats brings entertainment, banter, history and information to sports hungry sports fans in a fresh new way for TAB.

Each episode is driven by an event in the sporting calendar with surprise guests and key opinion leaders taking a seat with our hosts for a yarn. This series is to get people talking and rally around what is the most exciting sporting Spring yet.

“We’ve had a lot of fun building a campaign that helps get bums on seats with tech as much as it celebrates pulling up a pew for an epic Spring in film and content. The Calendar Maker is going to sort out a few headaches as sport and racing collide like never before. We’re proud of that, it’s the kind of UX that truly adds value to sports nuts.” says Cam Blackley, Chief Creative Officer, M&C Saatchi.

Luke Waldren, Executive General Manager Marketing, Customer & Product, TAB says: “While we still don’t know to what degree there will be fan attendance at race tracks and stadiums this Spring, we wanted to bring a smile to people’s faces and invite them to Make a Date with Play in whatever way they can – be that through attending live or visiting their local TAB to watch with mates (in the states where that’s possible), or watching the vision on our app. This will be a Spring like no other and we can’t wait to see what it has in store”.

Following the initial launch, sports fans can expect a raft of activity around TAB venues and the release of further product films, promoting Venue Mode and Live Vision features.

Credits

AgencyChief Creative Officer: Cam Blackley Creative Director: Chris Cheeseman Senior Creative: Chris Berents Senior Creative: Ant Hatton Acting Head of Strategy: Nick Jacobs Acting CX Strategy Lead: Mel Lofts Group Managing Director: Russell Hopson Group Head: Jasmina Porter / Emma McJury Senior Account Director: Charlotte O’Brien Account Manager: Kurt Griffin Project Director: Dean Trendler Head of TV Production: Loren August Senior TV Producer: Colin Tuohy

TABLuke Waldren – EGM Marketing, Customer & Product Kent Madders – Head of Brand and Marketing John Vellis – General Manager Media & Sponsorship Jonathon Rhydderch – Senior Marketing Manager David Marsh – Marketing Manager, Sport Ben Willis – Senior Marketing Manager, Racing Luke Feddema – Senior Marketing Manager, Sport

PRODUCTIONDirector/EP - Andrew Seaton DOP/EP - Matthew Samperi Producer - MINT FILMS Editor: Christopher Baron & Ben Kucharski Colourist: Matt Campbell Post House: THE HIVE Sound: RUMBLE STUDIOS

MEDIA OMD Australia