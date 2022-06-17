Network 10’s Melbourne Cup Carnival Team Saddle Up For Spring Racing

Network 10 today announced its stellar stable of talent headlining the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Joining the 2022 racing team is renowned sports personality Eddie McGuire, who brings decades of experience to the broadcast.

Taking the reins in the mounting yard is racing expert Michael Felgate who will be joined trackside by trainer and Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey, Michelle Payne.

Brittany Taylor’s extensive racing knowledge will be on show as she delivers all the insights as horseback reporter for the Carnival returning after two years from afar, while 10 News First sports reporter Caty Price will take viewers to the inner sanctum as stalls reporter.

The audience at home won’t miss a thing with 10 Sport’s Archie Thompson trackside with all the excitement and the colour of the Cup Carnival.

Also returning and adding to the racing team credentials is renowned form expert David Gately and Group 1 winning jockey James Winks.

With a multi-studio set-up across Flemington Racecourse, fans will have unprecedented access to jockeys, trainers, owners, celebrities and of course all the fashions on the field over the four days of the Carnival.

Eddie McGuire said: “I’m excited to return to 10 where I started my career all those years ago, coming onboard as part of the fantastic Melbourne Cup Carnival team. Racing has always been a passion of mine and I can’t wait for this year’s Carnival – it's an honour in conjunction with VRC and 10 to bring the joy, fun, history and glamour of this world event back to new heights post COVID.”

It all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 29 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 1 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 3 November and VRC Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 5 November, live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

Stayed tuned for more exciting announcements to come.

The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar