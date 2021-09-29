Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Natalie Hunter – 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival Presenter

Affable, bubbly, and down to earth, Natalie Hunter is a presenter whose passion for great journalism and great stories shines through every on-screen appearance.

Nat is best known for her role as presenter on one of Australia’s longest running children’s shows, Totally Wild and reporting roles on Studio 10, The Living Room, Melbourne Cup Carnival, Australian Formula One Grand Prix, Moto GP and The Circle.

A true Melbourne girl, Nat is sports mad and follows a wide range of sports from golf, to tennis, and of course AFL.

Nat has covered many events in her time, with highlights including driving in the celebrity race at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Nat is also a huge horse racing fan, with her love of the racecourse seeing her named the youngest winner of Fashions in the Field for the 2000 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Nat resides in Melbourne with husband Jordan and daughter Arabella.

