Natalie Hunter – Presenter

Affable, bubbly, and down to earth, Natalie Hunter is a presenter whose passion for great journalism and great stories shines through every on-screen appearance.

Nat is best known for her role as presenter on one of Australia’s longest running children’s shows, Totally Wild and reporting roles on Studio 10, Melbourne Cup Carnival and the Australian Formula One® Grand Prix.

A true Melbourne girl, Nat is sports mad and follows a wide range of sports from golf, to tennis, and of course AFL.

Nat has covered many events in her time with Network 10, with highlights including driving in the celebrity race at the Australian Formula One® Grand Prix.

Nat is also a huge horse racing fan, with her love of the racecourse seeing her named the youngest winner of Fashions on the Field for the 2000 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Nat resides in Melbourne with husband Jordan and two children Arabella and Jack.

Follow Natalie on Twitter @nataliejhunter and Instagram nataliejhunter