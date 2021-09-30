Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
CalendarArticles
More
Back

Michael Felgate - 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival Host

Michael Felgate - 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival Host

Learn more about Michael Felgate

Michael Felgate is one of Australia’s leading racing experts. A journalist with more than 22 years’ experience in print, radio and television, Michael has covered the biggest sporting events in the world.

Michael has a life-long passion for racing. It began when his grandparents took him to race meetings as a child and paid for him to ride on the clerk of the course horse - he’s been hooked ever since.

After studying journalism at Monash University, Michael received his first job in the industry writing for sports betting magazine, Winners.

In 1998, Michael moved to Sydney as a reporter for Sky Channel covering all aspects of racing.

His big break came in 2002 joining Channel 7 when he hosted and reported on major events in Australia and overseas including; Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Australian Open, Wimbledon and AFL.

Michael has been an integral part of Australia’s racing media for more than 20 years, hosting national and international broadcasts. He has consistently been recognised for his coverage of racing, winning numerous awards including a “clean sweep” of the 2007 Spring Carnival.

In 2016, Michael joined radio station RSN as its leading racing presenter. His show Racing Pulse is recognised as setting the agenda in racing - speaking to the biggest names in the sport.

Outside of work Michael is married to fellow journalist Jacqueline Felgate and they have two young daughters Madison and Georgia, with the racing bug already starting to bite!

Follow Michael on Twitter @m_felgate and Instagram mfelgate

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival
NEXT STORY

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Advertisement

Related Articles

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Network 10's Broadcast Team Unveiled For The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

Australia’s most iconic sporting trophy concluded its journey through WA this week, with the Lexus Melbourne Cup visiting towns and communities from Perth to the Pilbara as part of the 20th annual Melbourne Cup Tour
Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

On a brisk winter’s morning in June, more than 100 people witnessed the reveal of dates and destinations for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

With 91 days to go until the $8 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) is pleased to have received 186 nominations for the ‘the race that stops a nation.
People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has officially kicked off, with the iconic trophy beginning its four-month journey this week, visiting a number of communities in regional New South Wales.