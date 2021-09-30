Michael Felgate - 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival Host

Michael Felgate is one of Australia’s leading racing experts. A journalist with more than 22 years’ experience in print, radio and television, Michael has covered the biggest sporting events in the world.

Michael has a life-long passion for racing. It began when his grandparents took him to race meetings as a child and paid for him to ride on the clerk of the course horse - he’s been hooked ever since.

After studying journalism at Monash University, Michael received his first job in the industry writing for sports betting magazine, Winners.

In 1998, Michael moved to Sydney as a reporter for Sky Channel covering all aspects of racing.

His big break came in 2002 joining Channel 7 when he hosted and reported on major events in Australia and overseas including; Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, Australian Open, Wimbledon and AFL.

Michael has been an integral part of Australia’s racing media for more than 20 years, hosting national and international broadcasts. He has consistently been recognised for his coverage of racing, winning numerous awards including a “clean sweep” of the 2007 Spring Carnival.

In 2016, Michael joined radio station RSN as its leading racing presenter. His show Racing Pulse is recognised as setting the agenda in racing - speaking to the biggest names in the sport.

Outside of work Michael is married to fellow journalist Jacqueline Felgate and they have two young daughters Madison and Georgia, with the racing bug already starting to bite!

Follow Michael on Twitter @m_felgate and Instagram mfelgate