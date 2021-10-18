Melbourne Cup Carnival Glossary

Term Meaning

Abandoned A race or event is cancelled, called off or postponed to a later date.

Age of Horse All racehorses celebrate their birthdays on the same day. This makes it easier to keep track of breeding and records. In the northern hemisphere horses celebrate their birthday on the 1st of January each year. In the Asia and the southern hemisphere horses celebrate their birthday on the 1st of August each year.

Barriers The starting gates from which the horses jump at the beginning of a race.

Bet To risk a sum of money on the outcome of a race.

Birdcage A portion of the racecourse where horses are paraded before the start of the race. Birdcage is also known as the celebrity area at large race days.

Blinkers A piece of gear placed on a horse to limit its vision and prevent it from being distracted by what's going on around it.

Bookmakers A person or company licensed by the government to accept bets on or off the track.

Colt A young male horse either two or three years old that has not been gelded.

Correct Weight After a horse race, the jockey is weighed to ensure that the weight allocated to the horse before the race is the weight that the jockey carried during the race.

Dam Female parent of a foal.

Dead Heat Two horses finish first (or second, or third) at exactly the same time.

Derby A classic race for three-year-olds.

Dividend A dividend is the amount that is paid out for a winning or place winning bet.

Feature Race The most significant race of the day.

Filly A young female horse three years old or younger.

Form Guide Detailed information about runners and events published in newspapers.

Front Runner A horse who usually settles out in front.

Furlong Approximately 200 metres.

Heavy Track A very rain-affected track.

Hoop Another name for a jockey.

Late Scratching A runner that is withdrawn from the race after 8am on raceday.

Length A horse's length from nose to tail. Approx. 3 metres.

Long Shot A runner paying big odds.

Mare A female horse aged four years or older.

Middle Distance Racing distance that generally describes races in the 1600m-2000m range.

Photo Finish A result so close that it is necessary to use a finishing post camera to determine the winner.

Punter A person placing a bet.

Race Jump The start of a race

Scratching A runner that is withdrawn from a race

Silks The often brightly coloured and patterned jacket and cap worn by jockeys in a race.

Sire The male parent of a horse.

Stallion A male horse that has not been gelded.

Starters The horses that run a race.

Stayer A horse who performs best when it races over longer distances.

Stewards Racing officials responsible for enforcing the rules of racing.

Strapper A person employed by the trainer to groom and look after the general day-to-day welfare of a horse.