Make The Most Of Your Cup Day

Spring is in the air and it's almost time for ‘The Race That Stops A Nation’. Before another winner makes history, start planning your celebrations for the Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Now in its 162nd year, the Lexus Melbourne Cup is as iconic as ever. Capturing the attention of racing enthusiasts and casual fans alike, it’s a testament to the broad appeal of racings’ most exciting day.

If you can’t make it to Flemington to experience this event in all its glory, you can still celebrate with the nation and make it a special one. Here’s how.

Enjoy with friends

Whether it’s your work colleagues, family or friends, get a bunch of people together and take time out to watch racing’s most exciting moment.

In the office, on the building site, down at your local or in the comfort of someone’s home, wherever you may be, watch it live on 10 or on the 10 Play app on your device.

How To Watch The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Tegan Martin's Tips For The Ultimate Carnival Party At Home

Dress up

Showcase some fashion flair. The Melbourne Cup is synonymous with style, and everyone the from celebs to everyday Aussies go all-out in their best clobber.

So, whether you’re a certified fashionista or a part-time dabbler, the Lexus Melbourne Cup happens once a year, now is the time.

Check out the Fashion Hub for all the latest Myer Fashions On The Field and our team’s Melbourne Cup fashion tips:

100 Years of Melbourne Cup Fashion

2021 Myer Fashions On Your Front Lawn Wrap

Yummy food

If you’re hosting a Melbourne Cup party for one or many, try your hand at some exciting recipes and cook up a celebratory feast.

Lexus Melbourne Cup At Home

Stay informed

10 and 10 Play have everything you need to know about this year’s events across racing, fashion and fun.

Check 10 Play for past events and a stable packed full of interviews and features covering all things Melbourne Cup.

Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival On 10 Play

Whether you’re an expert or new to racing, find more info to help you make an informed choice on your office sweepstakes or punt.

Top Tips To Picking A Winner

Watch the event LIVE

Tune into 10 and 10 Play and watch LIVE coverage over the big four Melbourne Cup Carnival days. There’s plenty to watch, read and catch-up on. This is event television at its finest.

How To Watch The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Penfolds Victoria Derby Day | Saturday 29 October, 2022

Lexus Melbourne Cup Day | Tuesday 1 November, 2022

Kennedy Oaks Day | Thursday 3 November, 2022

VRC Champions Stakes Day | Saturday 5 November, 2022

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar

Watch The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and play