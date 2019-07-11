Lexus Melbourne Cup Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Key Statistics on The Race That Stops a Nation

First Run 1861
Race Record Kingston Rule (3:16.30) in 1990
 Slowest winning time Archer (3:52) in 1861
Biggest winning margin 8 lengths Archer – 1862 Rain Lover – 1968
Heaviest weight carried by winner 10 stone 5 pounds – Carbine (1890)
First international winner Vintage Crop (1993)
Multiple winners Archer – 1861/62 Peter Pan – 1934/34 Rain Lover – 1968/69 Think Big – 1974/75 Makybe Diva – 2003/04/05
Most wins as trainer 12 – Bart Cummings (1965, 1966, 1967, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1990, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2008)
Most wins as a jockey 4 wins Bobbie Lewis (The Victory 1902, Patrobas 1915, Artilleryman 1919 & Trivalve 1927) Harry White (Think Big 1974 and 1975, Arwon 1978 and Hyperno 1979)
Most wins as an owner 6 wins – Lloyd Williams (Just A Dash 1981, What A Nuisance 1985, Efficient 2007, Green Moon 2012, Almandin 2016, Rekindling 2017)
First female jockey to win Michelle Payne – Prince of Penzance (2015)
Most successful saddlecloth 11 wins – No 4 and No 12
Entire 70 wins
Gelding 53 wins
Colt 19 wins
Mare 13 wins
 Filly 3 wins
Attendance record 122,736 (2003)
Caulfield/Melbourne cup double Poseidon (1906) The Trump (1937) Rivette (1939) Rising Fast (1954) Even Stevens (1962) Galilee (1966) Gurner’s Lane (1982) Let’s Elope (1991) Doriemus (1995) Might and Power (1997) Ethereal (2001)
Longest odds The Pearl (100-1 in 1871) Wotan (100-1 in 1936) Old Rowley (100-1 in 1940) Prince of Penzance (100-1 in 2015)
Last year’s Trifecta $2,479.40 (Cross Counter, Marmelo, A Prince of Arran)
Last year’s First Four $42,925.50 (Cross Counter, Marmelo, A Prince of Arran, Finche)
