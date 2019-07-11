|Lexus Melbourne Cup Statistics
|First Run
|1861
|Race Record
|Kingston Rule (3:16.30) in 1990
|Slowest winning time
|Archer (3:52) in 1861
|Biggest winning margin
|8 lengths Archer – 1862 Rain Lover – 1968
|Heaviest weight carried by winner
|10 stone 5 pounds – Carbine (1890)
|First international winner
|Vintage Crop (1993)
|Multiple winners
|Archer – 1861/62 Peter Pan – 1934/34 Rain Lover – 1968/69 Think Big – 1974/75 Makybe Diva – 2003/04/05
|Most wins as trainer
|12 – Bart Cummings (1965, 1966, 1967, 1974, 1975, 1977, 1979, 1990, 1991, 1996, 1999, 2008)
|Most wins as a jockey
|4 wins Bobbie Lewis (The Victory 1902, Patrobas 1915, Artilleryman 1919 & Trivalve 1927) Harry White (Think Big 1974 and 1975, Arwon 1978 and Hyperno 1979)
|Most wins as an owner
|6 wins – Lloyd Williams (Just A Dash 1981, What A Nuisance 1985, Efficient 2007, Green Moon 2012, Almandin 2016, Rekindling 2017)
|First female jockey to win
|Michelle Payne – Prince of Penzance (2015)
|Most successful saddlecloth
|11 wins – No 4 and No 12
|Entire
|70 wins
|Gelding
|53 wins
|Colt
|19 wins
|Mare
|13 wins
|Filly
|3 wins
|Attendance record
|122,736 (2003)
|Caulfield/Melbourne cup double
|Poseidon (1906) The Trump (1937) Rivette (1939) Rising Fast (1954) Even Stevens (1962) Galilee (1966) Gurner’s Lane (1982) Let’s Elope (1991) Doriemus (1995) Might and Power (1997) Ethereal (2001)
|Longest odds
|The Pearl (100-1 in 1871) Wotan (100-1 in 1936) Old Rowley (100-1 in 1940) Prince of Penzance (100-1 in 2015)
|Last year’s Trifecta
|$2,479.40 (Cross Counter, Marmelo, A Prince of Arran)
|Last year’s First Four
|$42,925.50 (Cross Counter, Marmelo, A Prince of Arran, Finche)
