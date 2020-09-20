Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Jockey James Winks Set To Swap Silks For Suits

Network 10 is delighted to announce former jockey James Winks will be swapping silks for suits when he joins 10’s coverage of the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Boasting a resume longer and more impressive than the Flemington straight, James is no stranger to the racetrack after spending 20 years saddling up as a Group One jockey.

Climbing into the saddle to commence his professional career at 16 years of age, his name quickly became synonymous with horse racing internationally when he recorded victories in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mauritius and Singapore.

When a medical condition forced him into early retirement just last week, at the age of 36, James made the heart-breaking decision to close the chapter on his impressive career with close to 1000 victories and five Group One wins.

Backed with a wealth of hands-on racing experience, James will bring viewers a behind the scenes take on all aspects of horse racing throughout the entire Melbourne Cup Carnival.

On his new role, James Winks said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining 10 Sport for the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival. I honestly couldn't think of a better way to start this new chapter of my career in the racing industry."

Network 10’s Director of Sport Production, Adam Cush, said: "With a seriously impressive resume and two decades of professional racing experience, James will bring a diverse and unique take on everything from the Mounting Yard and beyond. We couldn't be happier to have him on board."

A carnival re-imagined, it all begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 31 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday, 7 November, live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

