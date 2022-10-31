Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

James McDonald Saddles Up For The Lexus Melbourne Cup Hour On 10 And 10 Play

Champion Jockey To Join The 10 Broadcast Team For The Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Network 10 and The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) are thrilled to announce that 2021 Melbourne Cup Winning Jockey, James McDonald, will join Network 10’s broadcast team for The Lexus Melbourne Cup Hour from 2.00pm tomorrow.

After an impressive four wins on Saturday’s Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, legendary hoop James McDonald, will briefly step outside the jockey’s room from 2.00pm tomorrow to provide an insight into what it takes to win the Cup after his victory last year on Verry Elleegant, to preview all the runners in the lead up and stay with the team to review the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Joining our outstanding racing line-up of Eddie McGuire, Michael Felgate, Michelle Payne, Francesca Cumani and Glen Boss, James McDonald will bring a wealth of knowledge in the lead up to the race that stops the nation.

Continuing tomorrow with the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 1 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 3 November and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 5 November, live and free on 10 and 10 Play.

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Race Calendar

  • Tuesday, 1 November: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day live from 10.00am AEDT – 5.30pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.
  • Thursday, 3 November: Kennedy Oaks Day live from 12.00pm AEDT – 6.00pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.
  • Saturday, 5 November: TAB Champions Stakes Day live from 12.00pm AEDT – 6.00pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play.
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday
Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play
Lexus Melbourne Cup Trophy

What is the Cup made of and how much is it worth?
No stopping James McDonald

Last year’s Melbourne Cup-winning jockey James McDonald has already won some of Australia’s biggest races and broken records. But there is so much more to come.
Guide To The Melbourne Cup Carnival on 10 Play

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week 2022.
Make The Most Of Your Cup Day

Top 5 Tips For Making Melbourne Cup Day Memorable