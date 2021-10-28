Inside Run

A tool for someone who wants to get into the spirit of carnival, place a guided bet with expert tips from Nick Quinn.

There will be a race overview for each day and expert tips for every race, in a simple self-guided digital platform. Our users can also learn about popular bet types and how to place a bet with a bookie or TAB machine.

There is a race review if you missed the race or want to learn how the race finished up.

For the punter who wants one hot tip of the day, who wants to try their luck with $10 bucks, we also have an offer for this.

Light, simple tips for the casual punters who wants to revel in the spirit.

