Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
CalendarArticles
More
Back

Inside Run

Inside Run

VRC’s Formguide ‘Inside Run’ is a ready reckoner for the casual punter and race going carnival enthusiast

A tool for someone who wants to get into the spirit of carnival, place a guided bet with expert tips from Nick Quinn.

There will be a race overview for each day and expert tips for every race, in a simple self-guided digital platform. Our users can also learn about popular bet types and how to  place a bet with a bookie or TAB machine.

There is a race review if you missed the race or want to learn how the race finished up.

For the punter who wants one hot tip of the day, who wants to try their luck with $10 bucks, we also have an offer for this.

Light, simple tips for the casual punters who wants to revel in the spirit.

Check out Inside Run

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival
NEXT STORY

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Advertisement

Related Articles

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Network 10's Broadcast Team Unveiled For The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

Australia’s most iconic sporting trophy concluded its journey through WA this week, with the Lexus Melbourne Cup visiting towns and communities from Perth to the Pilbara as part of the 20th annual Melbourne Cup Tour
Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

On a brisk winter’s morning in June, more than 100 people witnessed the reveal of dates and destinations for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

With 91 days to go until the $8 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) is pleased to have received 186 nominations for the ‘the race that stops a nation.
People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has officially kicked off, with the iconic trophy beginning its four-month journey this week, visiting a number of communities in regional New South Wales.