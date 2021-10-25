Enter our Cup Week tipping, the official Lexus Melbourne Cup sweep and racing and Carnival trivia games with over $120,000 to be won.

Giddy Up Flemington, our free-to-play tipping, sweeps and trivia games are back and bigger than ever!

With over $120,000 in prizes up for grabs, this is your chance to get in and win.

A little friendly competition goes hand in hand with the Melbourne Cup Carnival, so the VRC have created Giddy Up to bring you all your race day thrills this Cup Week.

Take part in the official Melbourne Cup Carnival Sweeps, take on tipsters from around Australia and test your Melbourne Cup Carnival knowledge for your chance to win cash prizes this Cup Week.

Plus, you can create or join a sweep or league with your family, friends & work mates.

OFFICIAL LEXUS MELBOURNE CUP SWEEP

$80,000+ in prizes - but you gotta be in it to win it!

What could be more thrilling than your horse coming in first in the Lexus Melbourne Cup? It could only be if you also win $50,000 when it does!

Giddy Up Sweeps is here to potentially make your dreams come true - and it's completely free to play. Read on for more.

What is Giddy Up Sweeps?

Giddy Up Sweeps is a free-to-enter sweepstakes competition offering $80,000 in cash prizes, with additional prizes awarded to VRC members who play.

The game is run on the world-famous Lexus Melbourne Cup, and anyone can enter and play. But the main prize is just the start, with other cash prizes to be awarded too.

Conditions apply, see here

Open to 18+ AU res. Ends: 1PM AEDT on 2/11/21 (for all entrants) & 6/11/21 (for VRC Members). Max 1 entry p/person p/race. NSW Authority No. TP/00136 ACT Permit No. TP21/01742

Create your own sweep

Run your own sweep on Cup day — or any race day of the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival! Invite family and friends to get in on the fun when you host your own, just-for-fun sweeps.

Free to set up, free to join, and all run online. You can choose to make it a private by invite-only sweep or open up your sweeps to the world, by setting up and running a public sweep for anyone to join.

CUP WEEK TIPPING

Pick the winners, and you could win big too!

Whether you're a serious tipster or just want to have a bit of fun, Giddy Up Tipping will add an extra thrill to your Cup Week.

What is Giddy Up Tipping?

Giddy Up Tipping is a free-to-play and just-for-fun competition that offers some serious cash prizes.

It works just like a regular tipping contest. Sign up, and you'll be eligible to pick a horse in every race listed in our Giddy Up Tipping competition during Spring Racing Carnival including Cup Week.

Held over the four race days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, players compete to score the highest number of points, with points awarded for correctly picking a winning horse, and weighted for official TAB starting odds for each race.

The player with the highest total number of points accumulated over all four race days at Flemington in Cup Week will win the Major Prize of $20,000!

And don’t forget to create your own tipping league. Simple to set up and easy to run – impress your family and friends by creating your own tipping competition.

Conditions apply, see here

AU res 18+. Ends: 5 mins prior to jump of last race on 6/11/21. Max 1 acc reg p/person. Max 1 tip p/race. NSW Authority No. TP/00136 ACT Permit No. TP21/01646

CUP WEEK TRIVIA

Have a go and show everyone how much you know!

Now's your chance to show the world your horse-racing smarts. Giddy Up Trivia is a free-to-play, fun-to-play Trivia game held throughout the 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival.

There are cash prizes to be awarded to players from the general public and additional prizes just for VRC members. Read on for more.

What is Giddy Up Trivia?

Search your memory for all the facts, figures and fabulous finishes from past Melbourne Cups and other races. Brush up on your legendary horses, jockeys, owners and more, and you could automatically be in the running to win your share of the $10,000 prize pool.

Simply sign up/sign in, and get ready to answer the brain-teasing questions we have lined up for each of the four race days of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Conditions apply, see here

AU res 18+. Ends: 12PM AEDST on 6/11/21. Max 1 entry p/person. NSW Authority No. TP/00136 ACT Permit No. TP21/01743 SA Permit No. T21/1571