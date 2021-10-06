Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Georgie Tunny - Melbourne Cup Carnival 2021 Racing Reporter

Born and raised in Brisbane, Georgie attended the University of Queensland where she achieved a double Bachelor degree in Arts and Journalism.

Georgie’s love of sport was evident from a young age, and she has fond memories of celebrating the Melbourne Cup with her family.

Georgie held an internship at the Courier Mail in 2012 followed by a stint at Fox Sports in 2015.

In 2015, Georgie joined the ABC and is currently part of ABC News Breakfast’s presenting team as Sport Presenter and Weather Presenter.

She is also a regular co-host on The Project.

Georgie and her partner Rob reside in Melbourne.

Georgie is our Racing Reporter covering all the news from the Stalls.

Follow Georgie on Twitter @georgie_tunny and Instagram georgie_tunny

