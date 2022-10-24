Francesca Cumani – International Racing Expert

Born in Newmarket, England, Francesca had a passion for horse racing from a young age. Her father, Luca Cumani, is a highly successful, retired thoroughbred horse trainer and Francesca spent her formative years growing up by the track.

After growing up riding ponies, by the age of 11 Francesca persuaded her father to let her ride the racehorses. She then took out her amateur jockey's licence at 18 and rode in races through her 20’s in multiple countries including France, England, Kenya and Malaysia.

In 2006, Francesca brought two of her father’s racehorses to Australia to race in the Melbourne Cup. She worked under the mentorship of trainer David Hayes and stayed in Australia for eight months getting to know the industry.

In 2007 and 2008 Francesca was the travelling foreman for Purple Moon and Bauer respectively, with Bauer beaten by the shortest possible margin in the 2008 Melbourne Cup.

Francesca joined Channel 7 in 2009 for its Melbourne Cup coverage, sharing her informed commentary and pre and post-race analysis.

In 2019, Francesca joined Network 10’s Melbourne Cup Carnival as a host. After two Melbourne Cup Carnivals of bringing Australian viewers stories and insights from her home in the UK (due to COVID travel restrictions), Francesca rejoins 10’s team on the ground in Australia for the international sporting event.

Fluent in French, Spanish and Italian and holding an Arts Degree from the University of Bristol, Francesca has cemented herself as a global racing media expert, co-hosting ITV’s racing coverage in the UK and previously hosting Winning Post and Espanol’s Al Galope on CNN International. Francesca is also a successful owner and breeder of thoroughbreds; further enhancing her whole of industry credentials.

Follow Francesca on Twitter @francescasumani and Instagram francesca_cumani