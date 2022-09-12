Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Network 10 and The Victoria Racing Club (VRC) are thrilled to announce that international racing commentator Francesca Cumani and three-time Lexus Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Glen Boss will join Network 10’s 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast team.

Both Francesca and Glen have a long and special history with Flemington. A racing media icon, Francesca Cumani will return to Melbourne for the first time since 2019, to bring her unique insight and wealth of racing knowledge to the carnival, while racing legend Glen Boss will add to the on-air horsepower, following his retirement from racing earlier this year.

The duo will join Network 10's stellar 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast team, which includes renowned sports personality Eddie McGuire, Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey and trainer Michelle Payne, racing expert Michael Felgate, 10 News First reporter Caty Price, Group 1-winning jockey James Winks, renowned form expert David Gately, and racing presenter Brittany Taylor.

Covering all things fashion and entertainment in the Birdcage is Rob Mills, The Project’s Georgie Tunny and Natalie Hunter while 10 Sport’s Tara Rushton and Archie Thompson will be trackside with all the colour of the carnival.

On returning to Australia for the first time in three years, Francesca Cumani said: "After two years of watching from home I am thrilled to be coming back to Flemington for Cup Week. I look forward to working with the VRC and Network 10 to showcase the Melbourne Cup Carnival because it really is one of the biggest weeks on the international racing calendar. To have full crowds back on track will be incredible and it's going to be surreal jumping on the plane and getting back to Australia and experiencing the magic of Cup Week.”

Francesca and Glen will also participate in a number of VRC activities and events in the lead up to Cup Week, including speaking at the exclusive VRC members event, Inside Headquarters.

With a multi-studio set-up across Flemington Racecourse, fans will have unprecedented access to jockeys, trainers, owners, celebrities and of course all the fashions on the field over the four days of the carnival.

It all begins with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 29 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 1 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 3 November and VRC Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 5 November, live and free on 10 and 10 Play.