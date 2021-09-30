Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
CalendarArticles
More
Back

Francesca Cumani - 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival International Racing Expert

Francesca Cumani - 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival International Racing Expert

Learn more about Francesca Cumani

Born in Newmarket, England, Francesca had a passion for horse racing from a young age. Her father, Luca Cumani, is a highly successful, retired thoroughbred horse trainer and Francesca spent a lifetime growing up by the track.

After many years of pestering her father to let her ride one of the family’s many horses, Francesca finally began riding racehorses at age 11. By 18 years of age, she was licensed as an amateur jockey, had raced in over 25 races, and won four.

In 2006, Francesca brought two of her father’s racehorses to Australia to race in the Melbourne Cup. She worked under the mentorship of trainer David Hayes and stayed in Australia for eight months getting to know the industry.

Two years later, Francesca joined Channel 7 for their Melbourne Cup coverage, sharing her informed commentary and pre and post-race analysis, and in 2019 joined 10’s coverage of the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

Fluent in French, Spanish and Italian and holding an Arts Degree from the University of Bristol, Francesca has cemented herself as a global racing media expert, co-hosting ITV’s racing coverage in the UK and previously hosting Winning Post and Espanol’s Al Galope on CNN International. Francesca is also a successful owner and breeder of thoroughbreds; further enhancing her whole of industry credentials.

Follow Francesca on Twitter @francescacumani and Instagram francesca_cumani

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival
NEXT STORY

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Advertisement

Related Articles

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Network 10's Broadcast Team Unveiled For The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

Australia’s most iconic sporting trophy concluded its journey through WA this week, with the Lexus Melbourne Cup visiting towns and communities from Perth to the Pilbara as part of the 20th annual Melbourne Cup Tour
Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

On a brisk winter’s morning in June, more than 100 people witnessed the reveal of dates and destinations for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

With 91 days to go until the $8 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) is pleased to have received 186 nominations for the ‘the race that stops a nation.
People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has officially kicked off, with the iconic trophy beginning its four-month journey this week, visiting a number of communities in regional New South Wales.