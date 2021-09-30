Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
David Gately - 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival Form Expert

When it comes to analysing horse racing, there is no-one who understands the mechanics and intricacies of this great game more than David “Gator” Gately.

One of Victoria’s most respected form analysts, David started out as a 17-year-old using a free tipping email service back in 1999. His hobby became full time work when he launched his own website ozracingform.com in 2003. The website soon caught the eye of Best Bets which saw him join them in 2007 while continuing to run his own site.

David also has a passion for many things outside of racing including music, AFL (where he played and coached at state league level) and more recently, triathlon. David has completed three Ironman triathlons around Australia and qualified for the World Championships in his age group in 2018 in the Olympic Distance event.

In 2019 David joined Sky where he contributes to Sky Racing, Sky Sports Radio and RadioTAB.

Follow David on Twitter @GatorGately

People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

Australia’s most iconic sporting trophy concluded its journey through WA this week, with the Lexus Melbourne Cup visiting towns and communities from Perth to the Pilbara as part of the 20th annual Melbourne Cup Tour
On a brisk winter’s morning in June, more than 100 people witnessed the reveal of dates and destinations for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
With 91 days to go until the $8 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) is pleased to have received 186 nominations for the ‘the race that stops a nation.
The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has officially kicked off, with the iconic trophy beginning its four-month journey this week, visiting a number of communities in regional New South Wales.