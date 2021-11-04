Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics
Video Extras
CalendarArticles
More
Back

Damien Oliver Wins The 2021 Kennedy Oaks

Damien Oliver Wins The 2021 Kennedy Oaks

The champion jockey rode the James Cummings trained Willowy to victory

Damien Oliver secured his 126th group 1 win with his win today in the Kennedy Oaks aboard Willowy.

The masterful jockey showed that age has not slowed him or dulled his desire to be a champion.

This is Oliver’s seventh Oaks victory.

Speaking with Michael Gately after the race Oliver admitted, “I didn’t know if I was going to get there until the last bit.”

“The second horse looked like it had it. But I really asked her for a big effort late and she responded well.”

Willowy is trained by James Cummings, grandson of Bart Cummings.

With his latest win, Oliver is now level on 126 group wins with George Moore.

2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Live And Free On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival
NEXT STORY

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Advertisement

Related Articles

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Francesca Cumani And Glen Boss Saddle Up For The Melbourne Cup Carnival

Network 10's Broadcast Team Unveiled For The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival
People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

People’s Cup concludes epic tour of Western Australia

Australia’s most iconic sporting trophy concluded its journey through WA this week, with the Lexus Melbourne Cup visiting towns and communities from Perth to the Pilbara as part of the 20th annual Melbourne Cup Tour
Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

Twenty years of the Melbourne Cup Tour

On a brisk winter’s morning in June, more than 100 people witnessed the reveal of dates and destinations for the 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour.
Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

Lexus Melbourne Cup dream begins with nominations taken today

With 91 days to go until the $8 million Group 1 Lexus Melbourne Cup (3200m) the Victoria Racing Club (VRC) is pleased to have received 186 nominations for the ‘the race that stops a nation.
People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

People’s Cup hits the road as Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour kicks off in country New South Wales

The 2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has officially kicked off, with the iconic trophy beginning its four-month journey this week, visiting a number of communities in regional New South Wales.