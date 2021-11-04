Damien Oliver Wins The 2021 Kennedy Oaks

Damien Oliver secured his 126th group 1 win with his win today in the Kennedy Oaks aboard Willowy.

The masterful jockey showed that age has not slowed him or dulled his desire to be a champion.

This is Oliver’s seventh Oaks victory.

Speaking with Michael Gately after the race Oliver admitted, “I didn’t know if I was going to get there until the last bit.”

“The second horse looked like it had it. But I really asked her for a big effort late and she responded well.”

Willowy is trained by James Cummings, grandson of Bart Cummings.

With his latest win, Oliver is now level on 126 group wins with George Moore.

