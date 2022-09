Hot favourite Montefilia came in third to Salto Angel and the Ben Hayes and Tom Dabernig trained horse takes out the $1 million VRC Kennedy Oaks (2500m) in a thrilling victory.

Oliver has now won 122 group 1 races and claims his sixth Kennedy Oaks.

1. Personal 2. Salto Angel - margin 1.25L 3. Montefilia - margin 2.5L

Results from the third day of the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival

