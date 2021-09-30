Caty Price - 2021 Melbourne Cup Carnival Racing Presenter

Caty Price is a journalist and television presenter with more than 17 years' experience.

Upon completing her study at Curtin University in Western Australia, Caty got her first job in media at 6PR in Perth.

In 2005, Caty joined Network 10 and spent close to a decade in the Perth newsroom as a senior sports journalist and presenter. During this time, she also held on air roles with 10 Sport on its broadcasts of BBL cricket, NBL, Netball and Australia’s Swimming Championships. It was here that Caty was dubbed “The Princess of the Punt” due to her passion for racing through a tipping segment on 10 News First.

In 2014, Caty began freelancing for a period of two years working as a presenter for the Nine Network, Fox Sports and 10. Working as a boundary rider on the Women’s T20 Internationals and Netball’s ANZ Championships, Caty also hosted WA’s group one racing broadcasts on the Nine network and held an ambassadorial role with Perth Racing.

2017 saw Caty make the move to Melbourne where she is currently Senior Sports Journalist and Presenter for 10 News First, taking the lead on all racing coverage.

Follow Caty on Twitter @caty_price and Instagram caty_price