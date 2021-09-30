Archie Thompson – Reporter

Australian football royalty Archie Thompson has been a part of Network 10’s and Paramount+’s football commentary team for the past year and this spring, Archie joins 10’s 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast team as a reporter.

The former Socceroo spent the majority of his career with Melbourne Victory Football Club, winning three championships and two prestigious Victory Medals, the highest honour awarded by the club.

Appearing for Australia more than 50 times and scoring 28 goals, Archie played a pivotal role in the 2005 qualification games against Uruguay, which saw Australia break a 35-year drought. He was in the squad for the 2006 FIFA World Cup, the 2001 and 2005 FIFA Confederations Cups, the 2007 AFC Asian Cup, the 2008 Summer Olympics and the successful 2004 OFC Nations Cup.

Archie’s 13-goal haul against American Samoa in 2001 remains an incredible world record.

Since retiring, Archie has done lots of coaching at junior level and believes in giving young children a professional and fun learning environment.

Archie’s broadcast resume continues to grow, having been a contestant on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, an integral part of the network’s football commentary team across national and international matches, reporting during the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix and now joining the Melbourne Cup Carnival team.

Follow Archie on Twitter @10Athompson and Instagram 10archie