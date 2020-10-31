AFL Coaching Legend's Derby Day Win

Jockey Lachlan King on Johnny Get Angry, the Denis Pagan trained thoroughbred, took out the Group 1 race in the $2 million AAMI Victoria Derby (2500m) at Flemington today.

Hit The Shot came in second, behind by a length, with favourite Young Werther, the Danny O'Brien trained gelding coming in third, a further short neck behind.

When asked how it was switching from being an AFL Premiership winning coach to a horse trainer he said "I didn't feel any pressure. I wasn't responsible to a football club, supporters or the media. I couldn't care what the media say about you. I've been through it all. It just didn't worry me. I just took it in my stride".

This is Pagan's second win in his training career, which he began in July. When asked how did it feel the moment he saw his 3yo gelding score by a length, he said "I couldn't even talk. Amazing".

