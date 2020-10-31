Melbourne Cup Carnival News and Statistics

AFL Coaching Legend's Derby Day Win

Denis Pagan just had his biggest moment in his short horse training career

Jockey Lachlan King on Johnny Get Angry, the Denis Pagan trained thoroughbred, took out the Group 1 race in the $2 million AAMI Victoria Derby (2500m) at Flemington today.

Hit The Shot came in second, behind by a length, with favourite Young Werther, the Danny O'Brien trained gelding coming in third, a further short neck behind.

When asked how it was switching from being an AFL Premiership winning coach to a horse trainer he said "I didn't feel any pressure. I wasn't responsible to a football club, supporters or the media. I couldn't care what the media say about you. I've been through it all. It just didn't worry me. I just took it in my stride".

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 31: Jockey Lachlan King riding Johnny Get Angry to win for trainer Denis Pagan in Race 7, the Aami Victoria Derby, during 2020 AAMI Victoria Derby Day at Flemington Racecourse on October 31, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images for the VRC)

This is Pagan's second win in his training career, which he began in July. When asked how did it feel the moment he saw his 3yo gelding score by a length, he said "I couldn't even talk. Amazing".

Watch interview here

Relive all the race action from the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival here

