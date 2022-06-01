5 minutes with Crystal Kimber

My role with the VRC is... I’m delighted to be a VRC Ambassador alongside the amazing Gai Waterhouse

The best part of my role is experiencing all parts of racing. From attending the training facilities to meeting the amazing people who work tirelessly behind the scenes and attending the races days. It is also fun planning my outfits and judging the Myer Fashions on the Field competitions!

My racing background started out with attending the races with my family from a young age to eventually entering Fashions on the Field competitions around Australia.

My favourite Flemington moment is meeting my husband on the front lawn outside the members stand.

Someone who I admire in racing is Lisa Coffey because of the Racing Hearts program she has developed. The program not only provides a very special life for our beautiful, retired thoroughbreds but is changing people’s lives through equine assisted learning, counselling, and psychotherapy.

A horse I have loved or admired is Makybe Diva, because how can you go past the mare that won three Melbourne Cups!

My ideal day at Flemington is spending time in the dining room with friends, watching the races in the members stand and visiting the mounting yard pre main race. If there’s a Fashions on the Field competition, I will definitely spend quite some time there!

I like the sport of racing because it unites people with a genuine sense of community. Over the years I’ve developed friendships from all facets of racing; from people who love the industry, racing, entertainment, and fashion.

The racing industry in Australia can be summarised in a moment. When Damien Oliver won the Melbourne Cup on Media Puzzle after his brother's sudden passing, it demonstrated the strength of the racing community, all rallying around him in support. It’s not just about the racing, it’s about the people behind the sport; the jockeys, trainers, strappers etc and the tight, supportive community they share.

Source:Victoria Racing Club