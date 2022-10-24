2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival. Off And Racing This Saturday

In just one week, on the first Tuesday in November, all eyes will be on the $8 million Lexus Melbourne Cup, where history is made and another legend is born.

But before The Race That Stops A Nation™, the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival begins this Saturday, 29 October with Penfolds Victoria Derby Day from 11.30am AEDT, live and free on 10 and 10 Play. Following a stellar day of racing, the all-important Lexus Melbourne Cup barrier draw will take place live and exclusive on 10 Play at 6.15pm AEDT.

The Network 10 broadcast brings viewers all the exciting action on and off the track, hosted by Eddie McGuire alongside Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey and trainer Michelle Payne, international racing media icon Francesca Cumani, three-time Lexus Melbourne Cup winning jockey Glen Boss, and our racing experts Michael Felgate, Caty Price, James Winks, David Gately and Brittany Taylor.

Viewers won’t want to miss a minute of all the race action, news and insights from a massive four days of racing.

Covering all things fashion, colour and entertainment in The Birdcage and around the track is Rob Mills, Georgie Tunny, Natalie Hunter, Tara Rushton and Archie Thompson.

Viewers will have unprecedented access to jockeys, trainers, owners, celebrities and of course all the fashions on the field over the four days on Network 10’s broadcast with a multi-studio set-up across Flemington Racecourse covering all aspects of the iconic Carnival.

Following the first two glorious days of racing comes Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 3 November and TAB Champions Stakes Day on Saturday, 5 November.

Can’t wait until Saturday for racing action? Get excited for the Carnival by watching 10 Play’s first ever fast channel Melbourne Cup Carnival: The Archives, bringing you 24/7 Melbourne Cup Carnival content including previous races, special features, archival footage and in-depth interviews with trainers and three-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey, Glen Boss.

Then on Friday night at 10.30pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play, Road To The Cup will preview all the action to come for Penfolds Victoria Derby Day.

Revel in the spirit of Cup Week with the 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast live and free on 10 and 10 Play

2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival:

Saturday, 29 October: Penfolds Victoria Derby Day live from 11.30am AEDT – 6.00pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play

Tuesday, 1 November: Lexus Melbourne Cup Day live from 10.00am AEDT – 5.30pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play

Thursday, 3 November: Kennedy Oaks Day live from 12.00pm AEDT – 6.00pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play

Saturday, 5 November: TAB Champions Stakes Day live from 12.00pm AEDT – 6.00pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play

