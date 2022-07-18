2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour Dates

The Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour is one of the most important initiatives of the Victoria Racing Club and this year celebrates 20 wonderful years of touring Australia and the world.
Since the tour’s inception in 2003, the three-handled Cup has travelled far and wide across Australia and the world, travelling over 760,000 kilometres, visiting more than 560 destinations, engaging with tens of thousands of people and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for local fundraising initiatives.
With past destinations including Birdsville in central Queensland, York in the United Kingdom, Matamata in New Zealand and Katherine in the Northern Territory, the tour has given communities a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close with the iconic Lexus Melbourne Cup.
Read below to see all the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour Destinations in the lead up to Race Day at Flemington on Tuesday, November 1.
2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour Destinations
July and August
Tuesday 19 July Tullibigeal, NSW
Wednesday 20 July Dirnaseer and Junee, NSW
Thursday 21 July Coolamon, NSW
Tuesday 26 – Wednesday 27 July Auckland, NZ
Thursday 28 July Cambridge, NZ
Wednesday 3 - Friday 5 August Singapore, SGP
Sunday 7 August Melbourne, VIC
Monday 8 August Adelaide, SA
Tuesday 9 August Wallaroo, SA
Friday 12 August Curban, NSW
Wednesday 17 August Wagin, WA
Thursday 18 August Perth, WA
Friday 19 - Sunday 21 August Newman (The Pilbara), WA
Wednesday 24 August Devonport/Meander Valley, TAS
Thursday 25 August Hobart, TAS
Sunday 28 – Wednesday 31 August Sydney, NSW
September
Thursday 1 – Friday 2 September Sydney, NSW
Saturday 3 – Sunday 4 September Charters Towers, QLD
Tuesday 6 September Cloncurry, QLD
Thursday 8 September Brisbane, QLD
Friday 9 September Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 13 September Warwick, QLD
Wednesday 14 September Allora, QLD
Friday 16 – Saturday 17 September Gold Coast, QLD
Monday 19 - Wednesday 21 September Central Western Slopes, NSW
Wednesday 28 September Wauchope, NSW
Friday 30 September Echuca/Moama, VIC/NSW
October
Sunday 2 October Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 4 October Portarlington, VIC
Thursday 6 October Yea, VIC
Friday 7 - Sunday 9 October Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday 11 October Kandanga, QLD
Friday 14 October Stanhope, VIC
Saturday 15 October Howlong, NSW
Tuesday 18 October Maffra, VIC
Wednesday 19 October Seaspray, VIC
Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 October Melbourne, VIC
Monday 24 October Melbourne (Pakenham)
Tuesday 25 October Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday 26 October Melbourne, VIC
Thursday 27 October Melbourne (Werribee/Point Cook), VIC
Friday 28 October Melbourne (Moorooduc), VIC
Saturday 29 October Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, VIC
Sunday 30 October Melbourne, VIC
Monday 31 October Melbourne, VIC
Source: Victoria Racing Club
The 2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival, LIVE and free on 10 and 10 play
2022 Melbourne Cup Carnival Calendar