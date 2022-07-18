2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour Dates

The Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour is one of the most important initiatives of the Victoria Racing Club and this year celebrates 20 wonderful years of touring Australia and the world.

Since the tour’s inception in 2003, the three-handled Cup has travelled far and wide across Australia and the world, travelling over 760,000 kilometres, visiting more than 560 destinations, engaging with tens of thousands of people and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for local fundraising initiatives.

With past destinations including Birdsville in central Queensland, York in the United Kingdom, Matamata in New Zealand and Katherine in the Northern Territory, the tour has given communities a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close with the iconic Lexus Melbourne Cup.

Read below to see all the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour Destinations in the lead up to Race Day at Flemington on Tuesday, November 1.

2022 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour Destinations

July and August

Tuesday 19 July Tullibigeal, NSW

Wednesday 20 July Dirnaseer and Junee, NSW

Thursday 21 July Coolamon, NSW

Tuesday 26 – Wednesday 27 July Auckland, NZ

Thursday 28 July Cambridge, NZ

Wednesday 3 - Friday 5 August Singapore, SGP

Sunday 7 August Melbourne, VIC

Monday 8 August Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 9 August Wallaroo, SA

Friday 12 August Curban, NSW

Wednesday 17 August Wagin, WA

Thursday 18 August Perth, WA

Friday 19 - Sunday 21 August Newman (The Pilbara), WA

Wednesday 24 August Devonport/Meander Valley, TAS

Thursday 25 August Hobart, TAS

Sunday 28 – Wednesday 31 August Sydney, NSW

September

Thursday 1 – Friday 2 September Sydney, NSW

Saturday 3 – Sunday 4 September Charters Towers, QLD

Tuesday 6 September Cloncurry, QLD

Thursday 8 September Brisbane, QLD

Friday 9 September Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 13 September Warwick, QLD

Wednesday 14 September Allora, QLD

Friday 16 – Saturday 17 September Gold Coast, QLD

Monday 19 - Wednesday 21 September Central Western Slopes, NSW

Wednesday 28 September Wauchope, NSW

Friday 30 September Echuca/Moama, VIC/NSW

October

Sunday 2 October Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 4 October Portarlington, VIC

Thursday 6 October Yea, VIC

Friday 7 - Sunday 9 October Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday 11 October Kandanga, QLD

Friday 14 October Stanhope, VIC

Saturday 15 October Howlong, NSW

Tuesday 18 October Maffra, VIC

Wednesday 19 October Seaspray, VIC

Thursday 20 – Sunday 23 October Melbourne, VIC

Monday 24 October Melbourne (Pakenham)

Tuesday 25 October Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday 26 October Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 27 October Melbourne (Werribee/Point Cook), VIC

Friday 28 October Melbourne (Moorooduc), VIC

Saturday 29 October Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, VIC

Sunday 30 October Melbourne, VIC

Monday 31 October Melbourne, VIC

Source: Victoria Racing Club

