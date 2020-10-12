2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival

Spring has sprung. And with beautiful weather, comes one of the leading sporting events in the world.

A carnival reimagined, it all begins with AAMI Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, 31 October, followed by Lexus Melbourne Cup Day on Tuesday, 3 November, Kennedy Oaks Day on Thursday, 5 November and Seppelt Wines Stakes Day on Saturday, 7 November, live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play.

Network 10’s coverage will be underpinned by a new purpose-built broadcast centre at Flemington Racecourse, which will capture all the action from the track and the celebrations around Australia and the world.

Stephen Quartermain and Gorgi Coghlan will lead our stellar field, set to co-host the four-day racing spectacular. Covering all the action from the Mounting Yard and beyond is our racing host Michael Felgate, current trainer and expert commentator Peter Moody, Group 1 winning jockey James Winks, form expert David Gately, horseback interviewer Brittany Taylor and racing reporters Caty Price and Annie Kearney.

International racing expert Francesca Cumani will join in the action as we cross to her in the UK for her insights and analysis, plus 10 Sport presenters Roz Kelly and Kate Peck will join in the excitement as the broadcast reaches all parts of the country with The Race That Stops A Nation™.

And what would the Melbourne Cup Carnival be without a sprinkling of fashion. Rob Mills and Studio 10’s Victoria Latu will ensure the viewers at home don’t miss a thing! We all know and love Myer Fashions on the Field and now, the iconic fashion competition goes digital with all Australian’s invited to compete in Myer Fashions on your Front Lawn. We’ll catch up with some of the judges and the beautifully dressed finalists.

In a year like no other, 10 will broadcast the Lexus Melbourne Cup The Race of Dreams - a thrilling virtual race pitting 24 past champions of the Cup against each other on Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday, 3 November.

There’s just so much going on, you really wouldn’t want to be anywhere else!

Everybody has a ticket to Cup Week when the 2020 Melbourne Cup Carnival broadcast commences, live and free on 10 and streamed on 10 Play.